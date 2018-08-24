Fabrinet (FN) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

NYSE FN opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $594,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,321.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,043,919. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,882,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

