Fabrinet (FN) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fabrinet earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.7390399149821 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,809. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In other Fabrinet news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,321.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $594,319.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,041 shares of company stock worth $5,043,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

