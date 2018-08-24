Fabrinet (FN) Director Rollance E. Olson Sells 5,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $240,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $345.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

