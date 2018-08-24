ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $286,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth $472,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 9.5% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 350,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in ExlService by 160.9% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 118,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.17 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $114,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,585 shares in the company, valued at $604,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $367,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,570. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.