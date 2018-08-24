EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.53). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

EXAS stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $519,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

