Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ethos token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00006530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Livecoin, Bithumb and HitBTC. Ethos has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethos has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00268291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00148172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032673 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,296,731 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io

Buying and Selling Ethos

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Livecoin, IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.