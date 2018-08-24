Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $167.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Shares of EL stock opened at $133.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $4,840,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15,320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,916,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,543,000 after buying an additional 607,099 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 528,060 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

