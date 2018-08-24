Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Sold by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lowered its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,980 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $32.05 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 63.57, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 92.07%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.