Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 42,498 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,977.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,898 shares of company stock worth $1,738,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

