Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AtriCure Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for AtriCure in a report issued on Tuesday, August 21st. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AtriCure to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

ATRC stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $121,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 201,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.