EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $139.81 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $445.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $392,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,976.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total transaction of $251,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,479 shares of company stock worth $2,606,889 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

