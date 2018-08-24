Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 32,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,769,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 58,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.48 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 130.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.