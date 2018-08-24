Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Reaches $49.50 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $49.50 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00010031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, ABCC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.02123667 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000592 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002384 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002609 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Hotbit, Liqui, ABCC, AirSwap, Tidex, Upbit, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

