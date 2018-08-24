Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $361,000 in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the first quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in the first quarter worth $222,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 40.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $838.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. sell-side analysts predict that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

