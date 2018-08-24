Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in Essendant Inc (ESND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Essendant were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essendant by 7.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 280,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essendant by 4.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant during the second quarter worth $116,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant during the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESND stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 1.32. Essendant Inc has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Essendant had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESND. Sidoti lowered shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Essendant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

