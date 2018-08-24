Enel Chile SA – (ENIC) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,709 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENIC. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,058. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

