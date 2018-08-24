Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Management earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.1300072958263 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:EEQ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,906. Enbridge Energy Management has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EEQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

