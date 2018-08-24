Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.32

Press coverage about Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elbit Imaging earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 42.6609863155177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ EMITF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in commercial centers, hotels, medical industries, and plots businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It initiates, constructs, and sells commercial centers and other mixed-use real property projects. The company also operates and manages its hotel complex in Romania, which comprises Radisson Blue and Park Inn hotels, and other apartments.

