eGain (EGAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on eGain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. eGain has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75. The company has a market cap of $375.16 million, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of -0.58.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $114,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,928.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of eGain by 216.3% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

