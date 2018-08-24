EDRCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. EDRCoin has a market cap of $327,666.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001170 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,596,420 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,558 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash . EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

