Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Position in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 490,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank accounts for 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,986,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 4,061.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,244,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 199,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,773 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,485,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 482,076 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Deutsche Bank from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

