Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,224,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $5,551,398.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,983,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,968. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “$66.52” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.