Ecopetrol SA (EC) Position Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 363,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,097.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 770.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EC opened at $21.63 on Friday. Ecopetrol SA has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

EC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

