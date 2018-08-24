Eaton (ETN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News articles about Eaton (NYSE:ETN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9227659379455 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Shares of ETN opened at $80.92 on Friday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

