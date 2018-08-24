Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,087,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,224,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $95.50 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $393.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

