Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,934,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,853,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,259,000 after purchasing an additional 228,702 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,522,000 after purchasing an additional 117,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

