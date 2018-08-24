Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 202,299 Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OEC opened at $34.85 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 132.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $391.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

