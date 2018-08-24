DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Internet (UTDI)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €44.28 ($50.32) on Monday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

