DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Internet (UTDI)

UTDI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.66 ($67.80).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €44.28 ($50.32) on Monday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 1 year high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

