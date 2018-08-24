Duerr (DUE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. equinet set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.50 ($77.84).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €40.42 ($45.93) on Thursday. Duerr has a twelve month low of €76.69 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €120.55 ($136.99).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

