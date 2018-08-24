DSW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (DSW)

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,739 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 866% compared to the average volume of 387 put options.

In other DSW news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in DSW by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DSW by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in DSW by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in DSW by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DSW by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $27.83 on Friday. DSW has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. DSW had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $712.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that DSW will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

