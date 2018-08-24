DROXNE (DRXNE) Achieves Market Cap of $56,831.00

DROXNE (CURRENCY:DRXNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, DROXNE has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One DROXNE coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DROXNE has a market cap of $56,831.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of DROXNE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DROXNE

DROXNE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. DROXNE’s total supply is 98,514,377 coins and its circulating supply is 77,947,156 coins. DROXNE’s official Twitter account is @droxnegaming . DROXNE’s official website is droxne.net . The Reddit community for DROXNE is /r/DRXNEgaming and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DROXNE

DROXNE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DROXNE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DROXNE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DROXNE using one of the exchanges listed above.

