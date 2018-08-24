DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Lowered by Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont makes up 2.1% of Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors’ holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in DowDuPont by 1.1% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $6,957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

