Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,736,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971,476 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields comprises 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $81,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gold Fields by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,854,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,606 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Gold Fields by 58.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,469,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,668 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 356,316 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 51.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 411,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 94.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Macquarie downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.