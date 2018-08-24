Domo (DOMO) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.04

News articles about Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Domo earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.0027457428142 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.85. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,924. Domo has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $28.86.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

