Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Stake Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $85,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 113,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.65 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,112,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,181,797 shares of company stock valued at $74,711,317. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

