DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. equities research analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

