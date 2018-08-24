Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $5,054.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018510 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008528 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

