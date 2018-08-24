Digitalcoin Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $300,489.00 and $119.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001022 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 29,964,513 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.