DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,540 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.