Digital Ally (DGLY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

NASDAQ DGLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.95. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,999.82%. equities research analysts forecast that Digital Ally will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

DGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Ally from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Ally from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

