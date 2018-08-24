Deutsche Bank Boosts TJX Companies (TJX) Price Target to $105.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE TJX opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $101,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

