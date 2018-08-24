Denny’s (DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $952.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,505 shares in the company, valued at $914,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,333.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 201,003 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,604,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,752,000 after acquiring an additional 568,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 364,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

