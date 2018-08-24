Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Reduced by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,440.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $556,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,034 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

