Delek Group Ltd. Sells 3,459 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Delek Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 927,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 750,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 209,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $48.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

