Delek Group Ltd. Sells 2,716 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Delek Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.