Deere & Company (DE) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DE. ValuEngine cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.42.

NYSE:DE opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,897,000 after buying an additional 978,907 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,898,000 after buying an additional 316,150 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,489,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,961,000 after buying an additional 39,778 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,491,000 after buying an additional 303,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

