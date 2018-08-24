Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $104.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.77.

NYSE DECK traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $159,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $181,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

