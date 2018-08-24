Dean Foods (DF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of DF stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of Dean Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $2,908,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Dean Foods by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dean Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dean Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dean Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

