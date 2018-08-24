Darsek Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Day (KED)

Darsek (CURRENCY:KED) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Darsek has a total market capitalization of $139,454.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of Darsek was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darsek coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Darsek has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004332 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00241545 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002078 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00060002 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Darsek Coin Profile

KED is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2015. Darsek’s total supply is 23,965,372 coins. Darsek’s official website is ked.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Darsek

Darsek can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darsek directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darsek should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darsek using one of the exchanges listed above.

