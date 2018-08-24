Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 7,688 Metlife Inc (MET)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Metlife by 110.2% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 38.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 12.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 151,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Metlife by 35.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

